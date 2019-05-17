|
Lloyd A. Hoster, sR
Lloyd A. Hoster, Sr. "Pa" age 90, lifelong resident of Lemont, passed away May 15, 2019, with his family at his side.
Korean War Veteran, serving with the U.S. Army. Lloyd was an avid Bears fan.
Preceded in death by his wife, Angie (nee Jagodzinski) Hoster; a son, Lloyd A. Hoster, Jr.; a sister, Evelyn Erickson; and a brother, Robert Hoster.
Survived by two sons, Bruce (Shelly) Hoster and Greg (Chris) Hoster; his grandchildren, Lloyd (Jen Barry) Hoster III, Nikole (Kevin) Callahan, Jason Hoster, Terra (Mark) Phair, Lindsay (Jon) Amato, Thomas Hoster, and Brian Hoster; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation Sunday from 2 - 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Monday, May 20, 2019, 9:30 a.m. From the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 17, 2019