Lloyd Bruce Fosen
On March 23, 2020, the spirit of Bruce Fosen left our earth to meet his heavenly Father, our Lord. He was surrounded by his family. Bruce was born in Joliet, Illinois on June 26, 1945, to Lloyd and Thelma Fosen. The family moved to Ft. Myers, Florida where he graduated from Ft. Myers High School. After graduation, he attended FSU then the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago. He graduated in 1968 as an Optometrist. After passing his Illinois and Florida boards he joined the Air Force as a Captain and was stationed at Kincheloe Air Force Base in Michigan. He met his loving and devoted wife, Angeline, in Joliet. They were married December 27, 1969, and embarked on their journey to Kincheloe Air Force Base together. After two years, they moved to Ft. Myers, Florida where he went into private practice. They had their first baby boy in Ft. Myers. Six years later, Bruce joined the Army as a Major and was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany. The family enjoyed their tour in Germany and traveled throughout Europe. While in Germany, they had a baby girl. During his career, they were stationed in San Antonio, Texas, Huntsville, Alabama, and Ft. McPherson, Georgia.
While in Hunstville, he earned his MBA from Florida Institute of Technology and also completed his Army course for Command and General Staff College. During his years in the Army, he received the Army Commendation Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal. He received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1988 and the family moved to Ocala, Florida, where he joined the practice of Dr. Robert Williams at Optical Express. His offices were in Belleview, Dunnellon, and Crystal River.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister, Kathleen Mayne. He is survived by his wife of 50 loving and exciting years, Angeline Stevenson Fosen; son, Keith Bruce (Brenda) Fosen; daughter, Dr. Katina (Michael) Fosen Lama; grandchildren, Joshua, Brianne, and Brandon of Windermere, Florida, Angelo and Mario of St. Petersburg, Florida; he is also survived by his in-laws, Glenn Mayne of Tallahassee, Florida and James and Linda Stevenson of Joliet, Illinois.
We will miss him tremendously; his kind nature, humor, and love of life. Arrangements under the care and coordination of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park where military honors will take place. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
