|
|
Lloyd James Smith, Jr.
Born: June 20, 1949; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 29, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Lloyd James Smith, Jr., "Smitty" affectionately known as "Jason" age 70, of Joliet, IL passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Presence Villa Franciscan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Joliet, IL.
Lloyd Jr. was born on June 20, 1949 in Chicago, IL to Lloyd James and Julia Ann Smith. Lloyd Jr. served in the United States Air Force from December 3, 1968 to December 1, 1972. He married his High School sweetheart, Girtha Ree Derr Smith.
Lloyd Jr. was always a hard-working man. He was a very proud Illinois StateTrooper, retiring in 2004 after 25 years of dedicated service.
Lloyd Jr. is survived by his wife of 49 years, Girtha Ree Derr Smith; one son, Jason Derr Smith; two sisters, Barbara Ann Burns (Steven) and Dwylett T. Washington (Mike); two brothers, Eric Randell Smith and Lloyd James Smith III (Tandra); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss him very much!
He was preceded in death by his parents, and oldest sister, Lois Annetta Smith Murph.
Lloyd Jr. enjoyed Western movies, watching Star Trek, and collecting memorabilia! Yes, he was a true Trekkie! But most of all, he loved listening to Jazz and attending Jazz concerts; especially if it was Jazz Master Boney James, his favorite of all time!
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Celebration of life reflections at 3:00 PM. In accordance with Lloyd's wishes, cremation rites afforded. Interment Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815)723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 5, 2020