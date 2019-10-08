|
Lloyd Mark Bowden
Born: November 29, 1922
Died: October 6, 2019
Fr. Lloyd Mark Bowden, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, October 6, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. His life was rich and full, having served in many different parishes throughout the Diocese of Joliet during his 68 years as a priest. His parishioners fondly remember him for his gentle presence that extended beyond the altar and into their homes.
Lloyd Bowden was born to Elizabeth (nee Schreiber) Bowden and Lloyd M. Bowden, Sr. on November 29, 1922 and was raised in Villa Park, IL. Father Lloyd Bowden attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago and St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein where he received his Licentia degree in Theology in 1948. Lloyd was ordained on May 26, 1949 by the Most Reverend Martin D. McNamara, D.D. Bishop of Joliet at the Cathedral of St. Raymond. Father was a part of history as he was a member of the first ordination of the Joliet Diocese.
Father's first appointment was the actuary for the matrimonial tribunal and master of ceremonies for Bishop McNamara at the Cathedral of St. Raymond. He then began his parish priest curate positions; St Rose of Lima, Wilmington, IL 1949-1952, St. Anthony, Joliet, IL 1952-1955, St. Joseph, Rockdale, IL 1955-1956 and Sacred Heart, downtown Joliet, IL 1956-1959. Father's first parish pastor position began at St. Joseph, Manhattan, IL 1959-1961, Immaculate Conception, Morris, IL 1961-1967 and finally St. Rose of Lima, Kankakee, IL 1967-1993. Many wonderful parishioners from St. Rose kept in touch with Father long after he left his beautiful St. Rose. Of course, even after retirement, Father helped many nearby parishes.
Father Bowden was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers Dr. John (Rita Streit) Bowden and Richard (Rita Lois) Bowden.
Father is survived by many members of his brothers' families, friends of his loved parishes, and by his four "guardian angels" that will miss his humor and "way back" stories that connected generations of people. "Totally Providential", "Just throwing my hat into the ring", "so on and so forth", "too funny for words", and "more better as Paul would say" Kept his listeners at bay while hearing accounts of the past, and who could forget his most popular saying of "Go on!". Caring for Father was a gift to the giver as he was extremely appreciative of all kindnesses toward him. We, as family and friends, were recipients of his wisdom and care and will always remember his acts of kindness to us. May God keep Father in the palm of His hand forever.
Mass of Christian Burial for Fr. Lloyd M. Bowden will take place at 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 235 West North St., Manhattan, IL 60442. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Manhattan, IL.
Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019