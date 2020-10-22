1/1
Lloydis Shelby Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloydis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloydis Shelby Sr.

Born: April 27, 1930

Died: October 17, 2020

Lloydis Shelby Sr. was born on April 27, 1930 to Roy S. and Rubie Ainsworth Crosby in Soso, Mississippi. He was the only child born to this union. Lloydis confessed Christ at an early age where he worked diligently in various churches with his father, Pastor Roy S. Shelby in Mississippi. He was a deacon at Mt. Ebal MBC in Lockport, IL, where he served faithfully until his infirmities did not allow him to.

Deacon Lloydis Shelby Sr. made his transition from his earthly life at home surrounded by loved ones.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Lou Ann , and son-in-law, Carlous Wires, Sr.

Left to cherish his memories are his five children, Rubieleen (Rev. LeRoy) Ford of Winchester, VA, Lloydis (Jewel) Shelby Jr. of Warrenville, SC, Vivian Wires of Quincy, IL, Dovie Shelby of Romeoville, IL and Arthur (Nikia) Shelby of Romeoville, IL; one brother-in-law, Tommie Lindsey of Santa Ana, CA; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Wake and funeral will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brown Chapel AME Church, 1502 E. Mills Rd., Joliet, IL 60433. Wake Saturday October 24, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the funeral following at 10 a.m. limited to family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved