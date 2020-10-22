Lloydis Shelby Sr.



Born: April 27, 1930



Died: October 17, 2020



Lloydis Shelby Sr. was born on April 27, 1930 to Roy S. and Rubie Ainsworth Crosby in Soso, Mississippi. He was the only child born to this union. Lloydis confessed Christ at an early age where he worked diligently in various churches with his father, Pastor Roy S. Shelby in Mississippi. He was a deacon at Mt. Ebal MBC in Lockport, IL, where he served faithfully until his infirmities did not allow him to.



Deacon Lloydis Shelby Sr. made his transition from his earthly life at home surrounded by loved ones.



He was proceeded in death by his wife, Lou Ann , and son-in-law, Carlous Wires, Sr.



Left to cherish his memories are his five children, Rubieleen (Rev. LeRoy) Ford of Winchester, VA, Lloydis (Jewel) Shelby Jr. of Warrenville, SC, Vivian Wires of Quincy, IL, Dovie Shelby of Romeoville, IL and Arthur (Nikia) Shelby of Romeoville, IL; one brother-in-law, Tommie Lindsey of Santa Ana, CA; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.



Wake and funeral will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brown Chapel AME Church, 1502 E. Mills Rd., Joliet, IL 60433. Wake Saturday October 24, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the funeral following at 10 a.m. limited to family.





