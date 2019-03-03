Lois A. Johnson



Born: October 15, 1929



Died: February 22, 2019



Lois A. Johnson, nee Pavlick. Age 89. Passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Frisco, TX. She was born and raised in Joliet, IL.



She worked at Illinois Bell for ten years and met her future husband there. They were married 62 years. She was an outstanding homemaker. She served her church and community but was especially devoted to her family. She enjoyed nature and camping. While retired in St. Germain, WI, she liked to have fun with friends playing cards and bingo. She was an avid reader and crossword champion. Uncomplaining and a joy to be around, she will be missed by all.



Preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Andrew Pavlick.



Survived by her husband, Franklin T. Johnson; two daughters, Jill (Mark) Baty of Georgetown, KY and Wendy (Thomas) Olenski of Plano, TX; six grandchildren, Nicole Starkey, Jenica Baty, Erica (Aaron) Johanson, Ryan (Kelly) Olenski, Brooke and Matthew Olenski; five great grandchildren, Sarah and Lauren Starkey, Bryant and August Johanson, Riley Olenski; one brother, Robert Pavlick of Mary Esther, FL; many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Internment and Memorial Service at Elmhurst Cemetery. Elmhurst Cemetery, 1212 E. Washington St., Joliet, IL 815-722-0877 Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary