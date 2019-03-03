The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stonebriar Funeral Home and Cremation Services
10375 Preston Road
Frisco, TX 75033
(214) 705-1789
For more information about
Lois Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Ann Johnson


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois Ann Johnson Obituary
Lois A. Johnson

Born: October 15, 1929

Died: February 22, 2019

Lois A. Johnson, nee Pavlick. Age 89. Passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Frisco, TX. She was born and raised in Joliet, IL.

She worked at Illinois Bell for ten years and met her future husband there. They were married 62 years. She was an outstanding homemaker. She served her church and community but was especially devoted to her family. She enjoyed nature and camping. While retired in St. Germain, WI, she liked to have fun with friends playing cards and bingo. She was an avid reader and crossword champion. Uncomplaining and a joy to be around, she will be missed by all.

Preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Andrew Pavlick.

Survived by her husband, Franklin T. Johnson; two daughters, Jill (Mark) Baty of Georgetown, KY and Wendy (Thomas) Olenski of Plano, TX; six grandchildren, Nicole Starkey, Jenica Baty, Erica (Aaron) Johanson, Ryan (Kelly) Olenski, Brooke and Matthew Olenski; five great grandchildren, Sarah and Lauren Starkey, Bryant and August Johanson, Riley Olenski; one brother, Robert Pavlick of Mary Esther, FL; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Internment and Memorial Service at Elmhurst Cemetery. Elmhurst Cemetery, 1212 E. Washington St., Joliet, IL 815-722-0877
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now