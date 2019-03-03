Lois Carol Nelson



Born: May 4, 1942



Died: February 25, 2019



On Monday evening, February 25, 2019 Lois Carol Nelson (n e Oder) passed away at Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 76.



Lois was born on May 4th, 1942 in Joliet, IL to Karl and Olga (n e Erickson) Oder. She married Burton Nelson in 1963 and moved to Lockport , IL, where they raised their two children Jeffrey and Carol.



Lois' life was filled with music. She was the organist at The First Congregational Church of Lockport for over 20 years. She was also the Choral Accompanist at Lincoln Way High School in New Lenox, IL. She moved to Portland Oregon in 1994. There she was an active church organist as well as the Choral Accompanist at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. In 2007 she moved to Omaha, Nebraska to be closer to her grandchildren. There she was the Choral Accompanist at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Bellevue, Nebraska for 10 years. Every place she lived she was a gifted piano and organ teacher.



Lois was preceded in death by her father Karl; mother Olga; and her brother, Kenneth Oder (Maralee).



She is survived in life by her brother, Glenn Oder (Marlin); son, Jeffrey Nelson (Kelli); grandchildren, Christopher and Annika Nelson; daughter, Carol Colwell (Martin); and beloved dog, Jenny.



A short celebration of life service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Chapel on March 11 at 6:30pm with a viewing starting at 5:00pm. Her ashes will be spread at her favorite place on earth, Lake Tahoe, NV.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests the remembrances be sent to the Kidney Cancer Association. Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary