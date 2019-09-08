|
|
Lois Frances Lindquist
(nee Zoran)
Lois Frances Lindquist (nee Zoran), age 90, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Lois is survived by her devoted and adored son, Keith Beaudry, who was always caring and faithful to her needs; her grandchildren, Keith (Lynne) Beaudry, Jr. and Kent A. (Betty) Beaudry; her adored great grandchildren, Samantha, Kaitlyn, Kyle and Joshua; her sister Kay Coons; her sister-in-law Donna Zoran. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter A. Lindquist (May 28, 2013); her parents Anton (Antonette) Zoran; her brother William Zoran and her brother-in-law Don Coons.
Lois was born March 30, 1929 in Joliet, IL to Anton and Antonette Zoran. Lois was a graduate of St. Mary's School and St. Francis Academy Class of 1947. She then went on to graduate from University of St. Francis, a "Sum Cum Laude". She studied at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Goodman Theatre. She also did graduate work at St. Xavier University. Lois graduated as an Art major; minor in Education and Science. She was a gifted teacher as well as an Art teacher. She was vice president of Joliet's Artist League and also on its board. Lois taught at New Lenox School District 122 for 22 years. She began the "Meet the Artist Day"for the district. After she retired from New Lenox School district, she subbed at St. Dennis School in Lockport, IL. Lois had her paintings shown in galleries in Lockport, Plainfield, Morris and the Gold Coast Chicago. Member of Joliet Area retired teachers JARTA. Lifetime member of the Illinois Retired teachers Paulites, VFW Ladies Auxiliary #367, Alumni of JJC and JCA. She married Walter A. Lindquist on February 13, 1959 and they were married for 54 memorable years. He was her partner in life and her best friend. Lois and Walter loved to travel through the U.S. and Canada. After retiring they spent summers at their home in Lac de Mille Lacs, Ontario, Canada and winters in Florida and Texas. They traveled to Europe, London, Scotland, Wales, Germany and France.
Visitation will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 23060 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 1:00 pm until time of service at 1:30 pm. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 8, 2019