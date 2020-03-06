|
|
LOIS GERALDINE KOZAR
Born: December 10, 1926
Died: February 29, 2020
Lois Geraldine Kozar (nÃ©e Erickson), age 93. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, William G. Kozar; parents, August M. and Mary Erickson (nÃ©e Duras); and sisters, Jean Anderson and Sally Golick.
She is survived by her sons, William (Shari) Kozar of Springfield and Gregory (Sheila) Kozar of Shorewood; grandchildren Michael (Kayle) Kozar, Ashleigh (Dr. Chase) Cavayero, Amanda Kozar, Alexandra Kozar and Alanna Kozar; great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Emma and Palmer; numerous nieces and nephews.
Lois recalled having fun going to the movies with her sisters in their youth. She graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1945. As a young adult, Lois traveled with her friends and worked as a telephone operator prior to her marriage in 1957. She became a homemaker and mother who enjoyed spending time with family. When her children were young, she loved playing games with them, especially swimming, Wiffle ball, tennis and ice skating.
She loved watching her grandchildren compete in sports, play music and pursue their dreams. She rooted for the Chicago White Sox, the Chicago Bulls (with Michael Jordan) and the Florida State baseball team. She loved underdogs, cardinals, Lawrence Welk, Swedish heritage and shopping.
When her husband suffered through cancer, she took great pride in caring for him.
Special thanks to the staff and volunteers at the Joliet Area Community Hospice for the professional, kind and loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to hospice.
Services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home to St. Mary Nativity for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be Sunday, 2 - 6 p.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020