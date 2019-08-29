|
|
Lois K. Demos
Lois K. Demos (nee Ruden), age 81, late of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Lombard Place in Lombard, IL. Born in Joliet, the daughter of the late Fred and Esther (nee Hanson) Ruden, Lois was a lifelong resident. A graduate of Joliet Township High School, Class of 1956, she was formerly employed by Argonne National Laboratory as an Executive Secretary. Lois was heavily involved with the Booster Committee at Joliet Central High School for many years. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she enjoyed being a member of the church choir. Lois' passions in life were singing, attending her grandchildren's sporting events, near and far, as well as gardening.
Lois is survived by two sons, Greg (Kim) Demos of Northridge, CA and Matt (Sasha) Demos of Downers Grove; three grandchildren, Cameron, Jake and Nate; her sister, Barbara Nurczyk of Plainfield; two brothers, Don Ruden of Naperville and Ron (Toni) Ruden of Katy, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her beloved husband and best friend of 51 years, Daniel Demos (September 10, 2017); her parents; sister, Norma Larson; and brother, Bob Ruden.
Visitation for Lois K. Demos will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Lois will Lie in State on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 412 E. Benton St., Joliet, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019