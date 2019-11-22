|
Lois L. Steinhoff
(Bush/Bartolomei)
Lois L. Steinhoff, age 90, a longtime resident of Joliet since 1958, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Lakewood Nursing & Rehab Center in Plainfield, IL.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Caryl L. (David J.) Hayes of Plainfield, IL; her son, Carl A. (Barbara) Steinhoff II of Ft. Myers, FL.; bonus daughters, MaryAnn (William) Jay, Suzette (Lee) Wilson and Patricia Andrews; her three grandchildren Caitlyn (Jared) Elwart, Trey Steinhoff and Daniel J. Hayes; and one great granddaughter, Quinnly Elwart.
Preceded in death by her parents, Brigadier General Carl A.F. Steinhoff M.D. and Anora Lois (nee Larkin) Steinhoff and her former husbands, H. Arthur Bush (father of her children) and Caesar Bartolomei.
Lois was born September 5, 1929 in Miller, IN. She enjoyed gardening, swimming, spending time with family and the Chicago Cubs. Lois was the neighborhood Matriarch, "Mom" and "Mrs. B" to all. She was the one we all came to, whose house we hung out at, the one with a heart of gold, had a love for life and a beautiful smile whose humor and compassion will be solely missed by all whose lives she had touched. Lois made the world a better place, just being here and loving us.
Funeral services will be held from Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street Joliet, IL 60431 on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church for Mass at 10:00 AM. Per Lois's wishes cremation rites will be accorded following services. Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Prayer and Eulogy service will be held at 6:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations, to purchase a recliner or two, in Lois's name, for the use of family members at Lakewood Nursing & Rehab Center who need to spend extended time with their loved ones.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019