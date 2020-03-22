|
Lois Mae Goldsworthy
Born: July 21, 1929
Died: March 12, 2020
Lois Mae Goldsworthy, passed away at the age of 90 in Palm Desert, CA, following complications from a stroke.
Originally from Joliet, Illinois, Lois (Schoenstedt), daughter of Alma and Rudolf Schoenstedt, headed west when she became a stewardess for American Airlines. She and her best friend, Teedy, flew together and roomed together over the course of four years until they met their husbands and settled in California.
Lois and her husband, Brandt, became long-time residents of Palos Verdes Estates, where they happily raised their three daughters. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, devoted not only to her family but to her beloved dogs, as well. She was passionate about grooming, showing and breeding Westies, raised several champions, served as President of the West Highland White Terrier Club and spent many years doing rescue work.
After her husband passed away, she relocated to Palm Desert to enjoy the warm weather, spend time with Teedy and watch every tennis match she could find on television.
Lois is survived by her (3) daughters and (6) grandchildren - Jill (Rob & Jenna), Joy (Kristen) and Jana (Shanti, Konrad & Quinn).No services are planned at this time; thoughts, prayers and fond memories are appreciated as the family privately celebrates her life...
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 22, 2020