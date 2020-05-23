Lois Marie Emerson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Marie Emerson

Born: April 30, 1936; in Downers Grove, IL

Died: May 20, 2020; in Oswego, IL

Lois Marie Emerson, 84, of Plainfield, IL, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Bickford Senior Living of Oswego, where the staff lovingly cared for her during the last years of her life. Born on April 30, 1936, in Downers Grove, Lois was the second of five children.

A homemaker and mother of three, Lois loved reading books, feeding the birds, and taking care of her family. She enjoyed learning, making crafts, and spending time in nature.

She also loved helping people at the Plainfield Public Library, where she worked for more than 15 years.

Lois leaves behind her husband of nearly 57 years, James E. Emerson, Sr.; three children, James E. (Christine) Emerson, Jr., Laura (Eric) Brown, and Steve (Kristin) Emerson; eight grandchildren: Shauna, Brian, Logan, Alexa, Mia, Joshua, Jessica, and Joe; sisters Joyce (Albert) Barth, Marilyn (the late Richard) Burge, brother Jim (Kathy) Zimmerman, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorene and George Zimmerman, and her older brother, George Zimmerman.

Memorial Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, at Overman-Jones Funeral Home, 15219 Joliet Road, Plainfield, IL.

Due to the current health crisis and in accordance to the CDC guidelines, 10 guests will be allowed into the funeral home at a time. Please follow director's guidance, safe distancing and mask requirement. There will be a short prayer service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a committal service at Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved