Lois Marie EmersonBorn: April 30, 1936; in Downers Grove, ILDied: May 20, 2020; in Oswego, ILLois Marie Emerson, 84, of Plainfield, IL, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Bickford Senior Living of Oswego, where the staff lovingly cared for her during the last years of her life. Born on April 30, 1936, in Downers Grove, Lois was the second of five children.A homemaker and mother of three, Lois loved reading books, feeding the birds, and taking care of her family. She enjoyed learning, making crafts, and spending time in nature.She also loved helping people at the Plainfield Public Library, where she worked for more than 15 years.Lois leaves behind her husband of nearly 57 years, James E. Emerson, Sr.; three children, James E. (Christine) Emerson, Jr., Laura (Eric) Brown, and Steve (Kristin) Emerson; eight grandchildren: Shauna, Brian, Logan, Alexa, Mia, Joshua, Jessica, and Joe; sisters Joyce (Albert) Barth, Marilyn (the late Richard) Burge, brother Jim (Kathy) Zimmerman, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorene and George Zimmerman, and her older brother, George Zimmerman.Memorial Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, at Overman-Jones Funeral Home, 15219 Joliet Road, Plainfield, IL.Due to the current health crisis and in accordance to the CDC guidelines, 10 guests will be allowed into the funeral home at a time. Please follow director's guidance, safe distancing and mask requirement. There will be a short prayer service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a committal service at Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield, IL.