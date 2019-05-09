Lois Neighbors



Lois Neighbors, age 90, passed away on May 6, 2019 at Wesley Place in Chicago where she has been cared for since 2016.



Lois was born in Joliet, IL to Ralph Vanderhyden and Marie Vanderhyden.



She is survived by two sons Robert (Lana) Neighbors and Tom Neighbors; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; one sister Mabel Fuse; and two brothers Jim (Dorothy) Vanderhyden and Gerald (Edith) Vanderhyden; son-in-law Rick Martinez; and daughter-in-law Lucinda Neighbors.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband Harold Neighbors, her parents; one daughter Phyllis Martinez; one son Don Neighbors; and four brothers John Vanderhyden, Ralph Vanderhyden, Jr, Richard Vanderhyden, and Fred Vanderhyden.



Lois worked as a waitress at the Joliet Country Club for 23 years and was an avid Cubs fan.



Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Rd, Joliet with a Eulogy at 11 a.m. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery immediately following.



In lieu of flowers donations to Wesley Place, 1415 W. Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 in Lois' name would be deeply appreciated. https://www.cmsschicago.org/donate/. Published in The Herald-News from May 9 to May 10, 2019