Loisann F. Orlovich
Born: March 9, 1936
Died: April 6, 2020
Loisann F. Orlovich, age 84, late of Plainfield, and formerly of Joliet, passed away Monday, April 7, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Born in Wilton Center, Illinois, Loisann attended Peotone High School and was a proud member of the Class of 1954. In 1960, she married Raymond Orlovich and moved to Joliet.
Loisann is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Alice (McGrath) Robbins, and Bill and Lillian Gast. She is also preceded by her husband, Raymond; daughter, Jane; brother, William; and sister, Mary Frances.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Gregory) Falasz, and son, Michael (Shammi) Orlovich. She is also survived by her grandsons, Sesean and Stephan; and brothers and sisters, Dan (Judy) Robbins, Gayle (Bob) Haley, Jerry (Linda) Gast, Dan (Kathy) Gast, Bob Gast, and Lynne (Dan) Phelan. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive along with a sister-in-law, Bee Robbins.
Loisann was previously employed by IBEW Local #176, and Commonwealth Edison. She moved out of Joliet in 1999, and spent the last 20 years enjoying life in the beautiful Carillon.
The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to Dr. Jason Suh, Dr. Maria enko, and Dr. Peter Mihalakakos for their kind and compassionate care. We would also like to thank the Plainfield Visiting Angels agency, particularly Barbara, Elaine, Lisa and Pat. We would also like to thank Jean Domdey, Mom's neighbor and dear friend.
Funeral services for Loisann Orlovich will be private and burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 505 Kingston Drive, Romeoville, IL 60446 would be appreciated.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may post a condolence, or share a memory or favorite story.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020