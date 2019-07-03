LOLA MAE GREEN



Born in Laurel, Mississippi, Lola Green silently slipped into the arms of Jesus, Friday, June 21, 2019.



She was the daughter of Walter and Mary Jones-Ulmer.



Lola attended Piney Wood School in Laurel, MS. She accepted Christ at an early age. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. J.W. Walton; later she united with St. John M.B. Church under the leadership of Rev. Herbert Brooks, Jr. Lola was employed by Dr. and Ms. Mort Barnett for many years.



She was preceded in death by her father and mother; her husband, Robert Green, Sr.; sisters, Rebecca Gant, Ola Mae Simpson, Mary Morey; aunt, Willie Mae Jones; nieces, Dorsey Moore, Jackie Gant, Rachele Moore, Mary Helen Gant, Adarine Gant; nephews, Larry Simpson, Steven Jones, William Gant, Jimmy Dale Gant, Quinton (Q.C.) Gant and James Moore, Tom McCullough.



She leaves in the care of our Lord and Savior; nieces, Fannie Baker, Mary Smith, and Betty McCullough; nephews, James Gant, Lavern Gant, Jerry Simpson; step-daughters, Willis Jean Green, Agnes Ruth (Ernest) Hall, Shirley Green, and Alcola Green; step-son, Greg Williams; god-daughter, Candice Well; sister-in-law, Charlie L. Jackson; her loving foster children and numerous great nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at St. John M.B Church, 104 E. Zarley Bld., Joliet, IL. Service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr., officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283 Published in The Herald-News on July 3, 2019