Lolita M. Harrop



Born: May 31, 1930; in Clarke City, IL



Died: April 4, 2019; in Dwight, IL



Lolita M. Harrop (nee Chiese), age 88, of South Wilmington, IL passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Heritage Health Care in Dwight, IL. Born on May 31, 1930 in Clarke City, IL to Joseph and Emma (nee Menozzi) Chiese. She married Kenneth Joseph Harrop on December 6, 1947 in Joliet, IL. She worked seven years at Uniroyal Box Factory at Joliet Arsenal and also at Wes Com and Coil Factory. Lolita was all about family and children and also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, as well as baking and cooking Italian food and wild game. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington.



Surviving are her son, Joseph (Sandy) Harrop of Gardner, IL; daughters, Judy Horrie of Dwight, IL and Jeannie (Windel) Foster of South Wilmington, IL; grandchildren, Chad (Jennifer) Horrie of Bloomington, IL, Bridgette Foster of Chicago, IL, Jody (Joe) Perona of Yorkville, IL, Travis (Celisa) Foster of Troutman, NC and Cindy (Tim) Gerber of Gardner, IL; great-grandchildren, Justin Foster, Nathan Nading, Tess Nading, Copper Foster, Maverik Foster, Slate Foster, Mitch Perona, Aidan Perona, Emily Perona, Ethan Gerber, Scarlette Gerber, Nick Conner and Ryan Schlabowske; great-great-grandchildren, Emma Nading, Keeley Arianna and Macy Conrath; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph and Emma Chiese; husband, Kenneth Harrop; son, John Raymond Harrop; son-in-law, Tracy Horrie, Jr; and sisters Loretta Lubke and Loris Chiese.



Cremation rites have been accorded.



Funeral service will be at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation beginning two hours before the service. Rev. Stanley Drewniak will officiate. Inurment will follow in Braceville Gardner Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Heritage Health Nursing Home Activities Fund. Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 10, 2019