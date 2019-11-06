|
|
LORA D. NOBLES
Born: August 31, 1951
Died: October 30, 2019
Lora D. Nobles entered this world on August 31, 1951. She was born to Willie A. and Ora V. Nobles (nee Shelby) in Newton, MS. Lora left this earthly realm on October 30, 2019 with her loving family beside her.
Lora is preceded in death by her parents; Willie A. Nobles and Ora V. Nobles; brother, George Moffett, sister, Katie Nobles; nephews, Kevin McNeill, and Lord Nobles, and aunt, Susie Jordan.
Lora leaves to cherish her memories; her children, Gwen (Corey), Gregory (Jamie), Alexis and Krystal; grandchildren, Ayrius, Dajia, Katrina, Jaelen, JaVanni, Ariyan, Kenedi, Tally, Corey, Jase, Javonte, Miyah, and Jacob; great grandchildren, Cree, Legend and Xzavier; brothers, Tommy (Leah) Laster, William (Margaret) Nobles, Leroy Nobles and Donald Nobles; sisters, Elouise McNeil and Beverly Nobles-Smith; god brother, Robert and god daughter, Tonya; sister-in-law, Brenda; her companion, Joseph Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the funeral home and 6:00-7:00 PM at St. Paul M.B. Church, 1404 S. Briggs St. Joliet, IL. Service at 7:00 PM, Rev. Gregory Warfield, Jr, officiating. Interment Friday, November 8, 2019 10:00 AM at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 6, 2019