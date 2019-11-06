The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Paul M.B. Church
1404 S. Briggs St
Joliet,, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Paul M.B. Church
Interment
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Elmhurst Cemetery
Joliet,, IL
View Map
Resources
Lora D. Nobles


1951 - 2019
Lora D. Nobles Obituary
LORA D. NOBLES

Born: August 31, 1951

Died: October 30, 2019

Lora D. Nobles entered this world on August 31, 1951. She was born to Willie A. and Ora V. Nobles (nee Shelby) in Newton, MS. Lora left this earthly realm on October 30, 2019 with her loving family beside her.

Lora is preceded in death by her parents; Willie A. Nobles and Ora V. Nobles; brother, George Moffett, sister, Katie Nobles; nephews, Kevin McNeill, and Lord Nobles, and aunt, Susie Jordan.

Lora leaves to cherish her memories; her children, Gwen (Corey), Gregory (Jamie), Alexis and Krystal; grandchildren, Ayrius, Dajia, Katrina, Jaelen, JaVanni, Ariyan, Kenedi, Tally, Corey, Jase, Javonte, Miyah, and Jacob; great grandchildren, Cree, Legend and Xzavier; brothers, Tommy (Leah) Laster, William (Margaret) Nobles, Leroy Nobles and Donald Nobles; sisters, Elouise McNeil and Beverly Nobles-Smith; god brother, Robert and god daughter, Tonya; sister-in-law, Brenda; her companion, Joseph Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the funeral home and 6:00-7:00 PM at St. Paul M.B. Church, 1404 S. Briggs St. Joliet, IL. Service at 7:00 PM, Rev. Gregory Warfield, Jr, officiating. Interment Friday, November 8, 2019 10:00 AM at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 6, 2019
