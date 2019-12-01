|
|
Loral J. Stroud
(nee Winkler)
Loral J. Stroud, age 76, of Channahon, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at home, with her loving family by her side.
Born September 20, 1943 in Joliet, she was the daughter of Eugene and Mabel (nee Schorie) Winkler, and was a graduate of St. Francis Academy, Class of 1961.
Loral was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was the backbone of the family and was actively involved in the lives of each family member. She will never be forgotten.
She had many interests in addition to her family including serving as an Emergency Medical Technician for the Channahon Fire Department, working as a dance instructor, operating a dog breeding business, and enjoying arts and crafts. For the past 15 years, she and her husband enjoyed visiting Florida, where she loved the beach.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 40 years, Brad Stroud of Channahon; two loving sons, D. Jeffrey Walker of Minooka, and Doug (Brandi) Walker of Streator; six devoted grandchildren, Dustin, Shelby, Drake, Presley, Cora and Tessa; and a dear cousin, Peach (Chuck) Pierce in Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Chuckie, in infancy.
Visitation for Loral Stroud will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park II.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019