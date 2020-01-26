|
|
Lorene Deltonto
Born: October 15, 1929
Died: January 21, 2020
Age 90 of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Born October 15, 1929 in Joliet, Lorene was a daughter of Achilles and Mary (nee Nelli) Chelini. She was raised in the Joliet area and married Felix A. Deltonto on September 6, 1947.
Lorene was a member of St. Anthony's, Joliet Senior Club of Will County, the Senior League Bowlers Club at Joliet Town and Country and the Joliet Rivals Auxiliary.
She also volunteered countless hours at the Guardian Angel Home for many years.
Survivors include her daughters, Joann (late Mark) Brugger, Kathleen (Richard) Mathiason, Mary Lou (Allen) Kramerich, Carol (Harold) Schroeder and Lori (Jerry) Zukoske; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ange (late John) Plese and Rosemarie (Leonard) Prieboy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Lorene is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Felix A. Deltonto; parents, Achilles and Mary Chelini; brother, Henry (Roseanne) Chelini; sister, Rose (John) Garavaglia and son-in-law, Mark Brugger.
The family offers their sincere gratitude to the staff of Willow Falls for the extraordinary care given to Lorene throughout the past years and to the Joliet Area Community Hospice this past week.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Anthony, 100 North Scott Street, Joliet.
A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10: 30 a.m., Rev. John Regan officiating.
Lorene will be laid to rest with her husband in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Lorene's memory to: Joliet Area Community Hospice or a .
Per Lorene's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Friends may sign the online guest book by logging onto: www.PleseFuneral.com
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the genuine care and direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 26, 2020