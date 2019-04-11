The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Partyka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta A. Partyka


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loretta A. Partyka Obituary
Loretta A. Partyka

On April 7, 2019 Loretta Partyka (nee Suba) passed away peacefully at the Symphony of Joliet. We are sad as a family that she passed away, but we know that when she opened her eyes in Heaven her husband Fred was there to welcome her. She was born April 1, 1930 to the late Mary and Frank Suba in Chicago, IL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred J. Partyka (2012); her parents; and one sister, Maryanne Rushing.

Surviving are two daughters, Linda Pekelder of Joliet and Janice Moore of Joliet; three sons, Allen F., James F. both of Joliet and Edward J. (Kristin) Partyka of Plainfield; three grandchildren, Ashley (John) Marren, Katie and Abbey Partyka; two great grandchildren, Greyson and Graham Marren; and one brother, Thomas Suba.

Funeral services for Loretta Partyka will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd at Essington Rds Joliet where visitation will begin FRIDAY MORNING at 9:00 a.m. until time of her services at 12:00 noon. Fr. Jim Lennon officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. For information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now