Loretta A. Partyka



On April 7, 2019 Loretta Partyka (nee Suba) passed away peacefully at the Symphony of Joliet. We are sad as a family that she passed away, but we know that when she opened her eyes in Heaven her husband Fred was there to welcome her. She was born April 1, 1930 to the late Mary and Frank Suba in Chicago, IL.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred J. Partyka (2012); her parents; and one sister, Maryanne Rushing.



Surviving are two daughters, Linda Pekelder of Joliet and Janice Moore of Joliet; three sons, Allen F., James F. both of Joliet and Edward J. (Kristin) Partyka of Plainfield; three grandchildren, Ashley (John) Marren, Katie and Abbey Partyka; two great grandchildren, Greyson and Graham Marren; and one brother, Thomas Suba.



Funeral services for Loretta Partyka will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd at Essington Rds Joliet where visitation will begin FRIDAY MORNING at 9:00 a.m. until time of her services at 12:00 noon. Fr. Jim Lennon officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.