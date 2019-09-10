The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:15 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Joliet, IL
Loretta J. Fagiano


1939 - 2019
Loretta J. Fagiano
Loretta J. Fagiano

Loretta J. Fagiano, age 80, passed away peacefully with family by her side on September 7, 2019.

Beloved mother of Jane M. Fagiano and Greg E. Fagiano; loving grandmother of Anthony, Christina and Dominic; cherished great-grandmother of Christopher, Isabel and Dominic; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ernest C. Fagiano; and her eleven siblings, Frances, Elizabeth, Martin, Dorothy, Bernadine, Frank, Leonard, Mae Rose, Daniel and Raymond.

Loretta was the youngest of 11 siblings and also the last surviving. She loved to be a part of large family events which included sightseeing vacations and pig roasts. She was a wonderful homemaker, loved gardening, travelling and dancing. In her twilight years, she loved to sing in the Will County Senior entertainment group "The Blenders". Longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Joliet. Loretta was well known in the workplace for her meticulous work ethic. She was proudly employed at Argonne National Laboratory for many years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , .

A celebration of Loretta's life will begin on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Visitation will be on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Loretta J. Fagiano at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 10, 2019
