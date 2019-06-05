|
|
Loretta Marie Sineni
(nee Toomey)
Loretta Marie Sineni (nee Toomey), age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Loretta is survived by her children, Robert (Donna) Sineni and Wendy (Nick) Sineni-McMurray; grandchildren, Robert W. Sineni, Paul Goodman and David Goodman.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wendell Sineni (2006); and parents, Leo and Sophia (nee Wielgosz) Toomey.
A celebration of Loretta's life was held privately. She was laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL. Obituary and tribute wall for Loretta Marie Sineni at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on June 5, 2019