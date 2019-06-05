The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Loretta Marie Sineni

Loretta Marie Sineni Obituary
Loretta Marie Sineni

(nee Toomey)

Loretta Marie Sineni (nee Toomey), age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Loretta is survived by her children, Robert (Donna) Sineni and Wendy (Nick) Sineni-McMurray; grandchildren, Robert W. Sineni, Paul Goodman and David Goodman.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wendell Sineni (2006); and parents, Leo and Sophia (nee Wielgosz) Toomey.

A celebration of Loretta's life was held privately. She was laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on June 5, 2019
