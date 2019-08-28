|
|
Loretta Starasinic
Age 92, of Joliet, IL passed away peacefully with family at her side Saturday morning August 24, 2019.
She married her beloved husband, Louis Starasinic, in 1953 and he preceded her in death on December 2, 2011.
Surviving are her loving daughter, Deborah Lahey; son-in-law, John Lahey; very loving granddaughter, Caitlin Lahey; special niece, Sharon (Paul) Balchas, who was like a daughter; loving nephew, Bruce (Marcy) Trojak; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband of 58 years, Loretta was also preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Charles Hajduk and many sisters and brothers.
Loretta touched many lives with her kindness. A simple Polish woman, she was very proud of her heritage. Family was her life, especially her love for her granddaughter, Caitlin. Always checking to be sure everyone was "ok". Her loves and conversations were about the farm growing up, dancing, which she loved, as well as gardening and flowers. She loved nature and it reminded her of God's greatness.
As her body weakened and her heart could not serve her much longer, she was blessed to have wonderfully compassionate caregivers, Betty and Irma. They were a comfort and blessing, much appreciated and loved.She will be in our hearts forever; there is a void that cannot be filled.
As it was Loretta's request, services were held privately with her and her beloved Louis' final resting place being Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials in her name can be made to Residential Hospice or to .
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 28, 2019