Lori A. Berman
Born: August 11, 1960; Joliet
Died: July 22, 2020; Joliet
JOLIET – Lori A. Berman, age 59 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at home with her husband by her side.
Born August 11, 1960 in Joliet, Lori Ann was the daughter of Larry and the late Beverly (Hicks) Kambic. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet West High School with the class of 1978. In 1981 she married her best friend, Mark Berman in Holy Family Catholic Church. Together Lori and Mark started a home and raised their family together in Joliet. On top of taking care of the home, Lori also helped with the family business at Linda's Pizza. She also served as a security guard at Joliet West and a crossing guard for School District 86. Lori loved tending to her yard and had a creative eye for home décor. Lori and Mark loved taking weekend getaways together along with socializing at local restaurants. Lori would make friends with everyone she encountered. She was a devoted catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Lori was always there for her children and could always be heard over all others at wrestling matches. The Berman home was always the place to be. Her most treasured times were always with her grandchildren. They were her world, and Lori will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Lori is survived by her father: Larry Kambic; husband of 39 years: Mark; sons: Justin (Brittnae) Berman, Jonathan (Violetta) Berman and Zachary (Amanda) Berman; grandchildren: Emma, Jack, Mathilda, Lucia, Jesse, George and Octavia Berman; brothers: Kurt Kambic and Keith (Laurie) Kambic; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ted (Norma) Berman, Dennis (Annette) Berman, Char (Tony) Roberts, Michael Berman, Steve Berman and Theresa Carlton; father-in-law: William Berman, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother: Beverly Kambic and mother-in-law: Carol Berman.
Family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 50 guests will be allowed in at a time.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and Lori will be interred at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Lori's name to Lurie Children's Hospital: https://www.luriechildrens.org/en/ways-to-help/
Obituary and tribute wall for Lori Berman at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: