The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Plainfield Congregational UCC
Plainfield, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Plainfield Congregational UCC
Plainfield, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Congressional Church of Dwight
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Call
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori A. Call


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori A. Call Obituary
Lori A. Call

Lori was called home Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born May 5, 1963 in Morris, IL the daughter of Bill and Helen (nee Michaels) Call. She will be extremely missed by her loving life-partner, Kenneth W. Roberts.

Lori was a dedicated member and servant of the Lord at PCC UCC where she touched many lives through various roles. She was loved and appreciated at her workplace, Bethesda Lutheran Homes & Services. Lori was loved by her entire family.

Surviving are three sisters Linda Gutel of La Porte, TX, Bev (Bob) Parker of Dwight, IL, and Kelly (Roy) Tisdale of Shorewood, IL; nephews, Mark, Dan, and Blaine; nieces, Christina, Jaime, and Jenny; many great nieces and nephews; extended family, Diane (Jack) Rancour, Michael Roberts, Kim Fischer, Melody (Tom) Norwood, Doug (Darlene) Roberts, and Roger (Amber) Roberts; and god-daughter, Madiangela Reyes.

Per Lori's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

The first service for Lori will be held on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 with a memorial visitation from 10:00a.m-12:00p.m. at the Plainfield Congregational UCC in Plainfield. A celebration of her life will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by a repass meal at the church. The second service will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 with a memorial visitation from 9-10:00 a.m. at the First Congressional Church of Dwight. Inurnment will follow at the McDowell Cemetery. Immediately after the committal service family and friends are invited to the VFW Dwight Post #2608 for the funeral luncheon. Farkas Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farkas Funeral Home
Download Now