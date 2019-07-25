Lori A. Call



Lori was called home Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born May 5, 1963 in Morris, IL the daughter of Bill and Helen (nee Michaels) Call. She will be extremely missed by her loving life-partner, Kenneth W. Roberts.



Lori was a dedicated member and servant of the Lord at PCC UCC where she touched many lives through various roles. She was loved and appreciated at her workplace, Bethesda Lutheran Homes & Services. Lori was loved by her entire family.



Surviving are three sisters Linda Gutel of La Porte, TX, Bev (Bob) Parker of Dwight, IL, and Kelly (Roy) Tisdale of Shorewood, IL; nephews, Mark, Dan, and Blaine; nieces, Christina, Jaime, and Jenny; many great nieces and nephews; extended family, Diane (Jack) Rancour, Michael Roberts, Kim Fischer, Melody (Tom) Norwood, Doug (Darlene) Roberts, and Roger (Amber) Roberts; and god-daughter, Madiangela Reyes.



Per Lori's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.



The first service for Lori will be held on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 with a memorial visitation from 10:00a.m-12:00p.m. at the Plainfield Congregational UCC in Plainfield. A celebration of her life will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by a repass meal at the church. The second service will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 with a memorial visitation from 9-10:00 a.m. at the First Congressional Church of Dwight. Inurnment will follow at the McDowell Cemetery. Immediately after the committal service family and friends are invited to the VFW Dwight Post #2608 for the funeral luncheon. Farkas Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald-News on July 25, 2019