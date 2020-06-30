Lorna J. Ardaugh
Lorna J. "Lori" Ardaugh, age 62, of Joliet, passed away Friday morning June 26, 2020 at the home of her daughter, following a nearly four year battle with a debilitating brain disease.
Lorna was born on July 2, 1957 in Madison, WI, she was the daughter of Albert and Barbara (Pilkerton) Bean. She graduated from Lockport Township High School and attended Joliet Junior College. On November 26, 1976 she married Roy Ardaugh at Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church in Lockport. She stayed at home to raise her children until her youngest son started school. She then worked in the cafeteria at Cunningham Elementary School. She also worked for Frank's Nursery and Crafts.
Lorna was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her dogs, her flowers, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to thunderstorms, windchimes, and Christmas music. She was also a loyal fan of the Chicago Bears, Bulls, and Blackhawks.
Surviving is her beloved husband, Roy C. Ardaugh of Joliet; one daughter, Jillian (Jill) Ardaugh of Mokena; two sons, Eric (Amber) Ardaugh of Joliet, and Christopher (Jessica) Ardaugh of Channahon; eight grandchildren, Haley, Morgan, Samara, Andrew, Ryder, Danielle, Dominic, and Kayla; one sister, Sidney (Robert) Minnick; one brother Alan (Kim) Bean; five nephews, one niece, and numerous other family members.
Preceded in death by her parents Albert and Barbara Bean and her brother and sister in law, Joe and Marie Lapicki
A Memorial Visitation for Lori Ardaugh will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. In accordance with Illinois Stage 4 reopening protocols, we will be returning to more traditional visitation and funeral observances. Please see our updated COVID 19 protocols and options on the main page on our website. Graveside services and Inurnment will immediately follow the visitation at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery, Crest Hill.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 30, 2020.