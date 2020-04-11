|
Lorraine A. Darguzis
Lorraine A. "Lori" Darguzis, age 83, a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.
Lori was born on January 7, 1937, the daughter of John A. and Josephine B. (nee Mikula) Nedlo. She graduated from Providence High School, Class of 1954, and went on to attend Saint Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1958. She dedicated her life to the care of others; volunteering at the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic and retiring as a Registered Nurse from Our Lady of Angels in 2000 after 20 years of dedicated service. A pillar of benevolence to her community, she was a past member of the Elks Club and the Ladies Lions Club. Never one for idle hands or mind, Lori also enjoyed reading, wreath making, and crocheting scarves.
Lori is survived by her loving children, Margeurite "Peg" (David) Thomas of Algonquin, Deborah (Robert) Jennings of Joliet, David A. (Rosemary) Darguzis, Jr. of Romeoville, and Mary Mullin; grandchildren, David (Samantha) Thomas, James (Jamie) Thomas, Zachary (Lauren) Thomas, Susan (Philip) Warner, Gregory, Joseph, and Scott Jennings, Heather (David) Murphy, Dana (Mat) Peloquin, Joshua Darguzis, and Dan and Meg Marlin; great-grandchildren David III and Charles Thomas, Anthony James "AJ" Thomas, Hanna, and Cole Murphy, and Gabriella Peloquin; and her siblings, Rita Parkinson, Frank (Ann) Nedlo, Judy (Matt Ramuta) Hayner, and John (Sharon) Nedlo. She is also survived by her cherished lifelong friend, Edith (Gannon) Diechtl and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, David; her parents; sister-in-law, Carole J. Ramanousky; and her dear aunt, Edna M. Snyder.
Funeral Services for Lorraine A. Darguizis were held privately. Interment took place at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Willow Falls, Senior Living, 1681 Willow Circle Dr, Crest Hill, IL 60403 or to the , would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
