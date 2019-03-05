Lorraine B. Fritsch



Lorraine B. Fritsch, 92, of Shorewood passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet. Lorraine was born in Chicago to the late Joseph and Ann (nee Bartoszek) Lucas.



Beloved wife of the late George Fritsch; loving mother of Margo (Mel) Stromberg and Christine (Craig) Yeoman; cherished grandmother of Pamela Johnson, Amy (Brian) Knetl, Erin (Joshua) Truesdell, Daniel Yeoman, Kyle Yeoman, and Dawn Stromberg; proud great grandmother of Allison (Michael) Wolf, David Johnson, Thomas Knetl, Jack Knetl, Lily Knetl, Gabriella Ramirez, Logan Truesdell, LeAnn Seratt, and Johnathan Seratt; great great grandmother of Evelyn Bertacchi; loved daughter-in-law of the late Harry and Lillian Fritsch.



Lorraine was an avid bowler, and when it became too difficult for her to bowl, she took up Wii bowling which she thoroughly enjoyed and became very good at.



The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL Friday, March 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral Service Saturday, March 9, 2019 with visitation from 9:00am to 9:30am at the funeral home then to Peace Lutheran Church, 1900 E. Lincoln Hwy., New Lenox, IL 60451 for a 10:00am Funeral Service. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL.



Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700. Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary