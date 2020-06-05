Lorraine E. Cheviron
Lorraine E. Cheviron- (nee Zanelli)- age 83, of Joliet, passed away peacefully Monday June 1st, 2020 at Salem Village Nursing Home. Her gentle heart and warm smile will be dearly missed. She enriched the lives of all she loved.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Sloan) Scheel, loving siblings Edward (the late Bonnie) Zanelli, Diane (the late Thomas) Carr, Richard (Nola) Zanelli, two granddaughters, Madison and Ava Victoria Scheel, who were the lights of her heart. Her nieces Wendy Theres, Lori Campbell, Kim Zanelli, Susan Zanelli, nephews Lawrence Zanelli Jr., Jason Zanelli, Michael Zanelli, Edward Zanelli, Joseph Zanelli, James Zanelli, Mark Hann and cousins Dr. John Fenili, Loretta (nee Fenili) Schroeder and Geanne (nee Fenili) Garlitz.
Preceded in death by her loving husband Wayne "Buzzy" Cheviron. Her parents Ettore and Jemma (nee Fenili) Zanelli, siblings Adeline (George) Hann, Phyllis Zanelli, Lawrence Zanelli Sr. infant Louis Zanelli, her Aunt Arlene and Uncle Lewis Fenilli.
The family would like to thank the staff at Salem Village and Joliet Area Community Hospice for the care and compassion they provided her. She was blessed to have her two nurse angels, Lucille and Audrey caring for her especially at this difficult time.
Lorraine will be inurned at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with a Memorial Service held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home in Joliet
For Information call: (815)744-0022 or visit: www.chsfuneral.com
Lorraine E. Cheviron- (nee Zanelli)- age 83, of Joliet, passed away peacefully Monday June 1st, 2020 at Salem Village Nursing Home. Her gentle heart and warm smile will be dearly missed. She enriched the lives of all she loved.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Sloan) Scheel, loving siblings Edward (the late Bonnie) Zanelli, Diane (the late Thomas) Carr, Richard (Nola) Zanelli, two granddaughters, Madison and Ava Victoria Scheel, who were the lights of her heart. Her nieces Wendy Theres, Lori Campbell, Kim Zanelli, Susan Zanelli, nephews Lawrence Zanelli Jr., Jason Zanelli, Michael Zanelli, Edward Zanelli, Joseph Zanelli, James Zanelli, Mark Hann and cousins Dr. John Fenili, Loretta (nee Fenili) Schroeder and Geanne (nee Fenili) Garlitz.
Preceded in death by her loving husband Wayne "Buzzy" Cheviron. Her parents Ettore and Jemma (nee Fenili) Zanelli, siblings Adeline (George) Hann, Phyllis Zanelli, Lawrence Zanelli Sr. infant Louis Zanelli, her Aunt Arlene and Uncle Lewis Fenilli.
The family would like to thank the staff at Salem Village and Joliet Area Community Hospice for the care and compassion they provided her. She was blessed to have her two nurse angels, Lucille and Audrey caring for her especially at this difficult time.
Lorraine will be inurned at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with a Memorial Service held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home in Joliet
For Information call: (815)744-0022 or visit: www.chsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 5, 2020.