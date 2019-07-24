Lorraine E. Vitacco



(nee Hopp)



Born: February 7, 1931; in Chicago, IL



Died: July 21, 2019, in Plainfield, IL



Lorraine E. Vitacco (nee Hopp), age 88, a resident of Plainfield, IL, former long time resident of New Lenox, IL, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 at Lakewood Nursing and Rehab Center in Plainfield. She was born on February 7, 1931 in Chicago, IL.



Lorraine is survived by her loving son Frank A. (Clarissa) Vitacco III; beloved grandchildren Frank A. Vitacco IV, Nicholas (Jenna) Vitacco, Vincent(Sarah) Vitacco, Jaclyn (Erik Morrissey) Kawabata, and Nick Resendiz; cherished great grandchildren Greyson, Bennett, and Graham Vitacco, and Sophia Lorraine Kawabata; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her dear husband Frank A. Vitacco Jr., who passed away in 2008; parents Marie and John Hopp.



Lorraine graduated from Chicago Visitation High School. She spent the majority of her career working for the National Can Corporation, where she retired as the Executive Secretary for the Vice President of Sales. Lorraine will be remembered as being the baker of the world's best chocolate chip cookies who loved her family dearly. She will be deeply missed.



Visitation willbe Thursday, July 25 3:00 - 8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 15219 S. Joliet Rd. Plainfield, IL 60544. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 26 10:00 AM at Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus 604 N Raynor Ave, Joliet, IL 60435. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip, IL. For more information, please call (815)436-9221. Published in The Herald-News on July 24, 2019