Lorraine F. Bruen
Lorraine F. Bruen

(nee Kusch)

Lorraine F. Bruen, of Shorewood, formerly of Justice, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Meadowbrook Manor in Bolingbrook, at the age of 73. Lorraine was born in Chicago, on January 30, 1947, the daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy (nee Muff) Kusch. She was a graduate of Kelly High School. She met the love of her life, Jerome Conrad Bruen and for almost 54 years they lived their life together in sickness and health and raised two children. Lorraine thoroughly enjoyed her time spent with her family taking vacations and traveling. Being a grandmother to four beautiful girls filled her heart with joy: they were the light of her life!

Lorraine enjoyed a long career in accounting. She was formerly employed at Holy Cross Hospital in the accounting department and retired from Silver Cross Hospital in 2014 after 20 years of dedicated service.

Lorraine is survived by her loving husband, Jerome Conrad Buren; her son, Joseph (Vickie) Bruen; daughter, Lisa (Ray) Huskey; and four grandchildren, Stephanie and Sophia Bruenand Sarah and Emily Huskey. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Lorraine F. Bruen were held privately by the family at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essignton Rds.), Joliet, IL. Interment took place at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com



Published in The Herald-News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
