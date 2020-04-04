|
Lorraine Frances Valy
Born: September 21, 1921
Died: March 28, 2020
Lorraine "Lori" Frances Valy (nee Tauber) passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1921, daughter to the late James and Frances Tauber. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, George Valy. She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Douglas) Boyd; her son Dennis (Gayle) Valy; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She loved her bowling leagues and golfing. She was a long-time supporter of the United Methodist Church of New Lenox, having previously served as their treasurer for years, and continued to crochet afghans for home-bound individuals. She enjoyed time with her family and friends at the Morris Country Club and Al's Steak House. She taught and played the organ while being one of Frank Pellico's biggest fans. She was a fierce family competitor for "Jeopardy." If desired, in lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the United Methodist Church of New Lenox. 339 West Haven Ave., New Lenox, IL 60451. Due to recent health risks and CDC recommendations, funeral services will be held privately. Interment Maplewood Cemetery New Lenox, IL. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (815) 485-8697.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2020