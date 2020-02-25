|
|
Lorraine M. Pennington
Lorraine M. Pennington (nee Boner), age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Lorraine is survived by her 3 sons, Jerry (Kelley), James (Kimberly), and Michael Pennington; grandchildren, Patrick Pennington, Trista (Kyle) Countryman, Adam Pennington, and Aurie (Jackie) Pennington; great-grandchildren, Summer Pennington and Rudy and Gryffin Countryman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, and her parents, Walter and Gertrude (nee Huft) Boner
Lorraine was a life-long resident of Plainfield, Illinois. She was also a long-time member of the Joliet Moose 84 Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of Plainfield United Methodist Church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital would be appreciated.
A celebration of Lorraine's life will begin on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Plainfield United Methodist Church in Plainfield, IL for a memorial service at 11:00 A.M. A private inurnment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. Obituary and tribute wall for Lorraine M. Pennington at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020