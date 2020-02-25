The Herald-News Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Lorraine Pennington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine M. Pennington

Lorraine M. Pennington Obituary
Lorraine M. Pennington

Lorraine M. Pennington (nee Boner), age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Lorraine is survived by her 3 sons, Jerry (Kelley), James (Kimberly), and Michael Pennington; grandchildren, Patrick Pennington, Trista (Kyle) Countryman, Adam Pennington, and Aurie (Jackie) Pennington; great-grandchildren, Summer Pennington and Rudy and Gryffin Countryman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, and her parents, Walter and Gertrude (nee Huft) Boner

Lorraine was a life-long resident of Plainfield, Illinois. She was also a long-time member of the Joliet Moose 84 Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of Plainfield United Methodist Church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital would be appreciated.

A celebration of Lorraine's life will begin on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Plainfield United Methodist Church in Plainfield, IL for a memorial service at 11:00 A.M. A private inurnment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. Obituary and tribute wall for Lorraine M. Pennington at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
