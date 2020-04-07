|
Lorraine T. Eyman
Lorraine Theresa Eyman, nee Iverson, age 96, of Joliet, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Presence Villa Franciscan.
Born September 4, 1923 in Joliet, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Angela (Marso) Iverson. She was baptized at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Parish as an infant and remained a lifelong and active member of the St. Ray's.
She married the love of her life, Robert J. Eyman and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage until his passing on April 10, 1995. Twin sons in infancy, her only brother, Carl John Iverson, and a nephew, John Iverson also preceded her in death.
Lorraine is survived by her husband's extended family of numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and her best friend and caregiver, Carl Whennen. Several dear friends and neighbors, who were just like family, also survive.
Lorraine worked for many years for the former F. W. Sickles Manufacturing Company, where she worked as an assembler of radio and television components.
Her passion in life was bowling and she was well known and loved at Town and Country Lanes where she also served as a bowling instructor. She continued bowling well into her nineties, and was inducted into the Joliet Chapter of the Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
She loved animals and her pets were an important part of her family. She was a generous supporter of the Will County Humane Society and the Northwoods Humane Society in Hayward, WI. Lorraine and her late husband were also charter members of the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame and the Joliet Eagles Lodge.
We would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Villa Franciscan for all their kind and compassionate care shown to Lorraine.
Private funeral services for Lorraine will be held at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may post a condolence, or share a memory or favorite story. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500.
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020