Lorraine V. Drinane
Lorraine V. Drinane (nee Flavin), age 89, of New Lenox, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Survived by her nephews, Bernard, Edward and Joseph Mamon; cousins, Rick Kelleher and Mary Cox Flynn; and many dear friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, William F. Drinane; son, William G. Drinane; sister, Mary Carol Mamon; and her parents, Edward and Lucille (nee Kelleher) Flavin.
Memorial Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM with open visitation starting at 10:00 AM. 241 W 2nd Ave, New Lenox, IL 60451.
