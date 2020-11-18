Lottie A. Matile
Lottie A. Matile (nee Pantol)
Age 89 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Lottie is survived by her daughters: Joyce (the late Edwin) Holden and Judith (David) Harrison; step-children: Connie (Darren) Hoffman, Wayne and James Matile; cherished grandchildren: Melissa (Adam) Singer and Todd Holden, Timothy, Jennifer, James and Stephen Matile; great-grandchildren: Mackenzie and Devin Singer, Bryce and Blake Holden; beloved nieces and nephews, and special brother-in-law: Eugene Lilek.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Peter and Mary Pantol; husbands: Edwin Sokolowski and Richard Matile; son: Edwin Sokolowski; siblings: Stella (Jacob) Koerner, Bernice (Elmer) Koerner, Stephanie (Joseph) Patrick, Jeanette (Lawrence) Koerner, Loretta (Eugene) Lilek, Alice (Edward) Podobnik, Frank (Audrey) Pantol and Walter (Doris) Pantol.
Per Lottie's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Joliet Area Community Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Lottie.
Obituary and tribute wall for Lottie Matile at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
