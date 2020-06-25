Louis Patrick Jordan
1960 - 2020
Louis Patrick Jordan

Born: October 25, 1960

Died: June 15, 2020

Louis Patrick Jordan was born October 25, 1960 to Ernest M. Jordan and Susie Mae Jordan.

Louis Patrick passed away June 15, 2020 at the age of 59 at St. Joseph Hospital. He attended Trinity School and graduated from Joliet East.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Bonny Ray, John, Leonard and Gregory; two brothers-in-laws, LaNorris Thomas and Joe McCormick.

He is survived by two sisters, Ernestine Thomas and Carolyn McCormick of Joliet; four brothers, Ernest Jr., Joliet, Mitchell (Brandi) of North Carolina, Matthew (Jackie) of Ellisville, MS; Gerald (Tangy) of Louin, MS; one aunt, Jessie Nobles of Louin, MS; step-mom, Darthia Jordan; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family would like to thank the people of Corner Stone who took care of him in his later years.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment Monday, June 29, 2020 at 9:00 am at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
JUN
29
Interment
09:00 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
