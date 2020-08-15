Louis Rodawold
Born: January 9, 1929; in Monee, IL
Died: August 13, 2020; in Wilmington, IL
Louis "Spike" Rodawold age 91 of Wilmington, passed away Thursday morning, August 13, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born January 9, 1929 in a farmhouse in Monee, Illinois, Louis August was a son of August and Margaret (nee Glenney) Rodawold. He was raised in Wilmington and furthered his education through his freshman year when he left to start his life journey in farming. In addition, Spike honorably served in the United States Army at Fort Dix and in Lumberton, NJ (1955-1956).
Prior to his marriage, Spike loved taking his future bride-to-be on rides, Marie Borschnack on the back of his Harley. On January 10, 1956 they were married in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Wilmington.
A lifelong farmer in the Wilmington area, Spike also held employment with the Joliet Stockyards and the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant before becoming a self-employed farmer. He was an active member of St. Rose Church, where he was proud to have helped build the school. He belonged to the Loyal Order of the Moose Wilmington Lodge 241, the Farm Bureau, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a former Trustee for Florence Township, and regular volunteer at Kuzma Care Cottage. Spike loved playing cards, completing word searches, and watching his Westerns (or as he would affectionately call them "Easterners"). He was also not to miss keeping up with reading all of his farm papers and magazines. After a hard day's work, Spike loved to spend time in the yard with his family, friends, and loyal dog, Red. His shop always had an open door policy, and he took pleasure in visits with family and friends. Family was always a priority with Spike, and he always enjoyed being able to watch his children and grandchildren play sports and participate in their school activities.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Marie; children: Joe Rodawold, Janet (John) Seibert, Rita Rodawold, and Jim Rodawold, all of Wilmington, John (Serena) Rodawold of Aurora, Rick (Janice) Rodawold of Joliet, and Teresa (Charlie) Bachmann of Channahon; daughter-in-law, Esther Rodawold of Omaha, NE; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, as well as many cousins and good friends.
Spike was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Katie Rodawold; sisters: Mary (Ned) Long and Margaret (Richard) Sheldrake, and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Visitation will be held at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington on Sunday, August 16, 2020 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Face masks requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order, and the funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for the visitation.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Wilmington on Monday, August 17, 2020. Those wishing to participate in Spike's services are invited to watch the live stream on Monday morning starting at 10:00 a.m. by logging onto his memorial page.
Spike will be laid to rest with military honors in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wilmington.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Spike's grandchildren.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Spike's memory to Kuzma Care Cottage, 635 S. Main Street, Wilmington, IL 60481, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 603 S. Main Street, Wilmington, IL 60481, or Joliet Area Community Hospice , 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.
