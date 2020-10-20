Louis Vargas
Age 73, of Crest Hill, IL passed peacefully Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center. He was born December 11, 1946, to the late Josephine (nee Carillo) and Richard J. Vargas.
Beloved husband of 45 years to Minnie "Bernice" (nee Flatt) Vargas; loving father of Billie (David) Love and Richard "Rick" (Nicole) Vargas; proud grandfather of Dylan, Derrick and Taylor Vargas; dear brother of Maria Louisa (late Glen) McPhail and Andrew (Trena) Vargas. Also survived by his beloved Uncle and Godfather, Joseph Belman, as well as several nieces, nephews, and a multitude of cousins.
Preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard "Ric", and his young brother, Anthony Vargas; and one sister, Cecilia (late Frank) Brulc.
Lou, a U.S. Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War, was past Commander of New Lenox VFW as well as VFW Stone City Post #2199. He was a proud and patriotic man whose favorite hobby was working on and restoring older cars as well as the many race cars and teams at Grundy County Speedway. He was also a college football fan and enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears (if they were winning).
Mr. Vargas retired from Commonwealth Edison after over 19 years of service.
As it was Lou's wish, cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Louis Vargas will be celebrated at St. Anne Catholic Church in Crest Hill on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19, facemasks and distancing will be observed at church. Please arrive at St. Anne's by 10:15 am to register for Mass. Interment with honors will be held privately at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the charity of your choice
.
