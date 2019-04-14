|
|
Louise Annette Piehl
Born: February 16, 1951; in Santa Monica, CA
Died: March 31, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Louise Annette Piehl, age 68, was born February 16, 1951 in Santa Monica, CA. She passed away suddenly March 31, 2019 at St. Joe's Hospital in Joliet, IL.
She was the beloved mother of Lori (Jim) Thompson and Jim (JoAnn) Triska; cherished Nana of Edward (Alexa) Thompson, Brendan Thompson, Colleen Triska, and Jimi Triska; and special Great-grandma of Jack Thompson.
She was preceded in death by parents, Alma Mae Maxwell and Gene Louis Piehl, and siblings April Piehl, Richard Bartleman and Michael Ryan.
She is survived by siblings, Nickey (Peggy) Rhodes, Kathy (Dan) Pirello, Larry (Denise) Piechna, Victoria Bartleman, Mary Weltlich, April (Steve) Abrams, Marie (Jeff) Meiring, Pauline Piehl, Gene (Beulah) Piehl, and Kirk (Patty) Piehl; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and close friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 14, 2019