|
|
Louise E. Linberg
Louise E. Linberg, longtime resident of Joliet, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home at the age of 91. Louise was born in Geneva, IL on December 23, 1928, the daughter of the late Clifford and Lena (nee Lindsay) Linberg. She is a 1946 graduate of Joliet Township High School and a 1948 graduate of Joliet Junior College.
Louise is survived by a number of dear friends.
Visitation for Louise E.Linberg will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Graveside service will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 2, 2020