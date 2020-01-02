The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Farmington, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Linberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise E. Linberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise E. Linberg Obituary
Louise E. Linberg

Louise E. Linberg, longtime resident of Joliet, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home at the age of 91. Louise was born in Geneva, IL on December 23, 1928, the daughter of the late Clifford and Lena (nee Lindsay) Linberg. She is a 1946 graduate of Joliet Township High School and a 1948 graduate of Joliet Junior College.

Louise is survived by a number of dear friends.

Visitation for Louise E.Linberg will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Graveside service will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -