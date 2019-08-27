The Herald-News Obituaries

Louise F. Strle

Louise F. Strle Obituary
Louise F. Strle

Louise "Weezie" F. Strle, age 93, of Romeoville formerly of Lockport, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Loving mother of Patricia (Kenneth) Boyce, Sandy (Tony) Strle Tummillo, and Ed (Therese) Strle; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Laurie) Norvik, Lance Norvik, Brent (Jenny) Norvik, Christie (Michael) Oesterle and Matthew Strle; dear step-grandmother of Melissa (Michael) Bickler, Eric Boyce, Jamin (Missy) Boyce, Kristin and Lauren Panger; dear great-grandmother of Ava and Ella Norvik and numerous step-great-grandchildren; beloved sister of Julie (the late Robert) Jackson and Tony (Doris) Kosicek.

Preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Strle; grandson, Casey Reiter; sister, Betty (Charles) Host and her parents, Josephine and Anton Kosicek.

Louise was a longtime devoted Cubs fan. She had a beautiful heart and was kind to everyone she met. A special thank you to Compassionate Care Hospice and the staff at Senior Star for all of their tender care for the past three years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , .

A celebration of Louise's life will begin on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 with relatives and friends gathering at the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough Street, Joliet, IL where she will lie in state from 9:00 am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville. Obituary and tribute wall for Louise F. Strle at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 27, 2019
