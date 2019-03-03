Louise Jensen



Born: December 9, 1933



Died: February 27, 2019



Louise Jensen,age 85, of Carbon Hill, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Coal City.



Born December 9, 1933 in Anneta, KY, Louise was a daughter of Fount and Blanche (Ashley) Decker. She was a 1953 graduate of Coal City HS, and on May 15, 1954, Louise married John T. Jensen in New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City.



Louise began her career with the First National Bank in Coal City in 1966, and continued to work in the bank for the following 30 years until retiring in 1996. She was a dedicated member of New Hope Presbyterian Church and was proud to be active with the Carbon Hill Historical Society and Museum. When she wasn't volunteering at church, the Coal City Food Pantry or Carbon Hill Museum, Louise took great pleasure in sewing and gardening. No hobby was greater however, than her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Survivors include her children: Paula "Suzie" (Bob) Born of Coal City and Eric (Linda) Jensen of Morris; grandchildren: Jeanine (Dave) Hibbard of Coal City, Nick Born of Coal City, Erica (Erik) Julson of Verona, Wisconsin and Brooke (Clay) Lister of Peoria; four great grandchildren: Logan Pierard, Talya Pierard, Ariana Majic and Eden Julson; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Mary Decker, JoAnn Decker, Walter Bradley, and Thora (the late Richard) Lohmar, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Louise was preceded by her parents; husband John (2008); sisters: Joyce (Charles) Sumner and Linda Bradley, and two brothers: Boyd Decker and Kenneth Decker.



The family will receive friends at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 80 N. Garfield Street in Coal City on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service 11:00 a.m.. Rev. Dr. Roy Backus will officiate and burial will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.



Preferred memorials may be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church or to the Carbon Hill Museum.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Louise's caregivers: Melode, Joyce, Char, Kyleigh and Gail for the love and care shown to their mother, as well as Joliet Area Community Hospice for their support in the recent days.



Louise's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFH.com/notices/Louise-Jensen Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary