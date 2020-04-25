The Herald-News Obituaries
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Lowell E. Dill

Lowell E. Dill Obituary
Lowell E. Dill

Lowell E. Dill, age 94, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Survived by his siblings, Billy (Donnelda) Dill, Donald (Suzanne) Dill and Lucille Tallman. Also survive by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Dill.

In accordance with Lowell's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Funeral arrangements were handled at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431. For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2020
