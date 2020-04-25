|
Lowell E. Dill
Lowell E. Dill, age 94, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Survived by his siblings, Billy (Donnelda) Dill, Donald (Suzanne) Dill and Lucille Tallman. Also survive by numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Dill.
In accordance with Lowell's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
