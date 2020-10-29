Lowell G. Conway
Lowell G. Conway, age 78, passed away from lung cancer on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Survived by his wife of 35 years, Karen Conway (nee Connelly); his son Aaron (Tami) Conway; his grandsons, Lane and Seth; his brother, Danny Conway of Ash Flat, Ark.; his two sisters, Phyllis Hipp of Drasco, Ark. and Norma (John) Callahan of Ward, Ark.; his beloved sister-in-law, Kathy Wojcik; his favorite niece, Jilly and nephews, Michael (Becky) Caron, Tom Caron and especially, David (Tanya) Klemp. Several other dear nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents, Lester (Jessie Lee) Conway; his brothers, Lloyd Dean Conway, Billy Max Conway, Charles Timmy Conway and Wilma Underwood.
Lowell was born to Lester Conway and Jessie Lee (McGuire) in Evening Shade, Ark. on March 8, 1942. He was proud that he completed his degree in management at Lincoln College. He worked at First National bank of Joliet, then taken over by BMO Harris Bank. He then worked for Essington Place and Senior Star Living. You had to know Lowell to understand his dry sense of humor. He was best friends with his dog, Bailey. Lowell loved fishing and he would take Bailey with him all the time.
Private family services will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431. Inurnment will be held at Elmhurst Cemetery at a later date.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com