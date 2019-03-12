|
Luanne Dapriele
Born: August 3, 1951
Died: February 27, 2019
Luanne Dapriele (Hanson), age 67, passed away February 27, 2019 after a long illness, with her husband by her side. Luanne was born August 3, 1951.
Preceded in death by her father, Walten Hanson; her mother, Dorris Belzer (Bloom); her Brother, William Hanson; and youngest son, Kevin Dapriele.
Luanne was a home maker, she loved her family, gardening, shopping, cooking, traveling and spending weekends at hotels. Luanne was also the president of the women's Auxiliary at the East side A.C.
Luanne Is survived by her beloved husband, Larry Dapriele of 48 years. 2 children Lisa Taylor (Kenneth) Lawrence Dapriele; 5 grandchildren, Briana, Raven, Codie, Ava, and Aidan. 2 great grandchildren, Zariah and Nova. Her sister, Ivy McCleery; her brother, Bob Hanson; numerous nieces and nephews. Very special niece, Ashley Arnold who Luanne held very close to her heart. And a very special Nephew, Christopher Hanson.
We would like to send a heart felt thank you to Rainbow Hospice.
Services for Luanne will be held March 15 at 4:00 at First United Methodist Church 1000 south Washington St. Lockport, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 12, 2019