Lucia Martinez, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at home, with her family by her side.
Lucia is survived by her children, Hermelinda Guzman, Estella (Victorino) Mireles, Salvador (Guadalupe) Martinez, and Gloria (Florencio) Flores; grandchildren, Monica Verdin, Suzi Guerrero, Jose Luis, Mario and Michael Guzman, Victor, Carlos, Erica, Arianna Mireles, Alexander and Salvador Martinez II, Rosalinda Sanchez, Gustavo Cisneros, Julio and Rodolfo Flores; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her loving husband Luis R. Martinez; parents, Salvador and Maria Martinez; son-in-law, Jose Z. Guzman; grandson, Marco Antonio Guzman; sister, Esperanza Torres; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lucia was best known for being an abundantly caring and devoted member of her family. She was known for her cooking skills which were shown especially during family gatherings. Thanksgiving, and other holidays her Molé was most famous. She loved spending time gardening with her husband and was always a very big fan of flowers. Lucia also loved to travel, and go out to restaurants with her whole family for birthdays and anniversaries. She had a welcoming smile which could light up a room. Lucia's kindness made her a staple in the neighborhood, where all of her neighbors would call her "Mama Lucy". She had a passion for life and lived her life to the fullest. Her kindness, comfort, and love will be greatly missed.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Robert Warren Schubert for all of his years of wonderful care.
Services for Lucia will be held privately at Tezak Funeral Home. Due to current circumstances we are encouraging all guests to avoid in person attendance. The family invites relatives and friends to join them for a prayer service via live stream on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:50 p.m. in the safety of your own home. This can be accomplished by visiting Lucia's tribute page at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. A link is available to join the live stream service.
