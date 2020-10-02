Lucille Hostert
Lucille Hostert (née Kampe), age 91, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Beecher Manor, due to complications from COVID-19.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Hostert, Sr. (2011), and her two brothers, Delmar (Margie) Kampe and Vernon Kampe.
She is survived by her four children, Arthur (Eileen) Hostert, Jr., Donald (Cindy) Hostert, George (Pam) Hostert and Katherine (Jim) Reid; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Cari (Jerry) Fedorenko; one sister-in-law, Peggy Kampe and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Lucille was born in Tinley Park and was a long-time resident of Mokena. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mokena.
Private services will be held. Interment at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mokena would be appreciated.*Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates; Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Funeral Home. Gathering size will be limited to less than fifty (50) attendees in the funeral facilities at any given time.
