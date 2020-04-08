The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
www.tezakfuneralhome.com
Lucille L. Gregorash


1930 - 2020
Lucille L. Gregorash Obituary
Lucille L. Gregorash

Lucille L. Gregorash, age 89, at rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Lucille is survived by her life partner, Esther Barnabe; sister, Lois Brown; nephews, Rolland "Sonny", Brian (Lisa), and Michael Ambrose; and numerous cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Louise (nee Kobe) Gregorash; and one brother, Lawrence in infancy.

Lucille was a lifelong resident of Joliet. In 1990 she retired from Argonne National Laboratory, after working as a Purchasing Supervisor for 25 years. She was a proud member of the Slovenian Union of America, the Saint Joseph Society KSKJ Lodge #2 and the Senior Citizens Bowling League. Lucille was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. She gave many years of wonderful memories to all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

Services for Lucille will be held privately at Tezak Funeral Home. Due to current circumstances we are encouraging all guests to avoid in person attendance. The family invites relatives and friends to join them for a live stream funeral service on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the safety of your own home. This can be accomplished by visiting Lucille's tribute page at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. A link is available to join the live stream service. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 8, 2020
